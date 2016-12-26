It’s the time of year when skiers and snowboarders turn attention to getting fit for the slopes ahead of a winter trip to the mountains. Getting your body prepared will not only help you ski or snowboard better, but will make the whole experience a lot more enjoyable – no more endless aching or stocking up on muscle relief lotions like it’s going out of fashion.

Personal trainer Matt Roberts has put together a series of exercises that are easy to do at home to help you get fitter and stronger for the slopes.

As well as strong legs, dynamic movement is important for good skiing and snowboarding. This exercise will help you transfer your weight more smoothly as you’re going down the mountain.



Start by balancing on one leg



Stand on one leg, with your other foot out in front of you. Find your balance, then squat down until your knee is at 90 degrees. Staying on one leg, stand up again, pushing from the heel. Do this for 15 reps, then change sides and do 15 with the other leg to complete the set. Do four sets in total, with a rest of one minute between sets. Repeat this exercise four times a week.

Matt has put together a whole plan of ski fitness videos, including a plank exercise to strengthen your core.