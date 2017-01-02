How to permanently delete your account

If you don’t think you’ll use Facebook again, you can request to have your account permanently deleted. However, after an account has been deleted it won’t be possible to reactivate your account or retrieve anything you’ve shared on your profile.

Before you do this, you may want to download a copy of your information from Facebook:

Click the downward arrow at the top right of any Facebook page Select “Settings” Click on the link at the bottom of the main menu that says “Download a copy of your Facebook data”.

Then you need to go to https://www.facebook.com/help/delete_account, click on “Delete my account”, then follow the steps to confirm.

It may take up to 90 days for Facebook to delete all of the things you’ve posted, like your photos, status updates or other data stored in backup systems. While Facebook is deleting this information, it is inaccessible to other people using the social network.

Some of the things you do on Facebook aren’t stored in your account. For example, a friend may still have messages from you in their inbox. That information will remain even after you delete your account, so you will need to contact the recipients of you want it removed.