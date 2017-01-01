France has around 1,200 miles of sandy beaches, some 35 per cent of the country’s coastline. They run from the milky-sky sand-yacht stretches of the north to the champagne-spraying excesses of St. Tropez. So you’re going to have to choose.

There’s little doubt that the Côte-d’Azur and Provençal coasts are the most seductive: the dying sighs of the Alps dropping to the sea, unambiguous light, beautiful people. Here are both creeks – notably, along the Esterel and Maures corniches – and longer stretches with space enough for all of Europe’s towels. Note, though, that Nice’s beaches are all pebbles – you don’t go to the capital of the Côte-d’Azur to build sand-castles – and St Tropez’s ultra-famous, three-mile Pampelonne beach is studded with private beach clubs. There’s an epidemic of these along the Côte-d’Azur. Should you wish to spend hundreds – thousands – dousing Russian models with Cristal Roederer, they are a boon. For the rest of us … well, why rent a lounger and parasol for £20 per person or more (per day) when, inches away, the sands are free?



Beautiful coastline on the French Riviera



Water activities are available at almost all resorts, with Cavalaire particularly notable for diving and similar. The same is true of Porquerolles island, off Hyères. With little development, and no cars, Porquerolles is as the Riviera was before it started playing to the crowds. In the plage Notre-Dame – 25 minutes walk from the village – it has what may be the loveliest, commerce-free beach in France.

Across the River Rhône in Languedoc-Roussillon, the coast goes flat, providing endless possibilities for family holidays. Beyond the popular resorts, not all of them quaint, it also grows wild, unkempt and elemental. The 11-mile long Espiguette beach, near Le Grau du Roi, is as untamed as a Med beach can be. Walk far enough and yours may be the only footprints in the sand.

To the west, on the more bracing Basque and Aquitaine coasts, Atlantic rollers pound even longer beaches, providing all that surfers need. Euro-surfing started round here and it remains an obsession. Biarritz youngsters can take a surfing option for the baccalauréat. Behind the beaches are dunes and behind them, forest – and activity may, if you wish, be constant. Resorts tend to be strong-minded and Basque (St Jean-de-Luz) or final frontier-ish (Biscarosse-Plage).



Across the River Rhône in Languedoc-Roussillon, the coast goes flat, providing endless possibilities for family holidays



Further north, the Vendée provides more huge (and safe) beaches for happy camping thousands, before the coast goes dramatically shaggy, announcing Brittany.

There’s no doubting the grandeur here. Stand on the Pointe St Mathieu above muscular seas at the far end of Finistère and you may agree that this is where land ends and legends begin. Slotted in between headlands and cliffs are beaches perfect for young Britons, with sand and ample rock-pools for the fishing net. And, as Britons, they will know to take with them both swimwear and anoraks.

In Normandy, the Cotentin peninsula – the thumb sticking up towards England – is the continuation of Brittany by other means, with some terrific beaches from Granville to Barneville-Carteret and round to St Vaast-la-Hougue, as Greg Ward points out below, and in Telegraph Travel’s dedicated Normandy guide, here. They’ve a retro, parasol and boater, air about them. Memories clinging to the D-Day beaches are in no way demeaned by the family fun which breaks out thereupon in summer. The freedom to have family fun was one of the reasons for the fight.

And so, via the Paris-on-Sea chic of Deauville – with its famous boardwalk and beach huts which (don’t mention this) look like public conveniences – to the great cliffs and rock formations of Fécamp, and onto the sand-yachting expanses of the Somme coast. Try Quend, Fort Mahon or Berck-Plage. Finally, to the Côte Opale, the most underrated littoral in France. With heath-land rolling behind, it rises magnificently to the Caps Gris-Nez and Blanc-Nez, before dipping down to alluringly modest resorts like Wiméreux and Ambleteuse. Granted, sun-stroke is unlikely. But we are British. We swim in the Irish Sea. And here are beaches with a suggestion of infinity. When we’re done, there isn’t a bar, hotel or restaurant which isn’t pleased to see us. We’re on the same wavelength as these northerners. This isn’t invariably the case in Cannes. Anthony Peregrine