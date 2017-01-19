Elements of the bizarre secret research featured in The Men Who Stare at Goats, a 2009 Hollywood film starring George Clooney, which took its name from attempts by Stargate operatives to kill goats simply by looking at them.

In the newly released documents there was no mention of Geller being asked to stare down goats. But his handlers concluded: “As a result of Geller’s success in this experimental period, we consider that he has demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner.”

Stargate was terminated in 1998 amid distrust over its results and a conclusion that it has “never provided an adequate basis for actionable intelligence operations”.

But, speaking to The Daily Telegraph from Israel where he now lives, Geller claimed the revelations represented the “tip of the iceberg” of what he had been asked to do by the CIA, Mossad and other intelligence agencies.