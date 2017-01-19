I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States…” Ever since George Washington in 1789, every president has made that promise. The oath is just 35 words long, but on Friday, it will transform Donald J Trump from ordinary citizen into the 45th president of the United States.

On that day, television coverage of the inauguration will reflect Washington’s official face: the grandiose dome of the Capitol; the National Mall studded with monuments, memorials and national museums; number 1,600 Pennsylvania Avenue, known to all as the White House.



Capitol building, Washington DC



Credit:

alamy





But just like London, Washington is more than the centre of government: it is a great place to visit. As a child, I was awed by the grandeur and history; in recent decades, I have watched the “District”, as it is known, morph from a government town into today’s vibrant, cosmopolitan city.

“In the old days, we couldn’t hold our own with New York or Chicago in terms of culture or restaurants,” one local told me on my recent visit. “But we do now,” she added, with a proud smile.

Some put the change down to the financial crisis of 2008, when young professionals and ambitious chefs came looking for jobs. A youthful buzz percolated through the stodgy atmosphere of officialdom. Locals reckon that the main catalyst was the First Family: “The Obamas made living in Washington cool.”



“The Obamas made living in Washington cool”



Credit:

getty





For a start, with their young daughters, they behaved like a normal family, shopping and going to school meetings. Unlike previous White House residents, Barack and Michelle went out on “date nights” and the First Lady lunched at dozens of restaurants with friends and family. Rather than limiting themselves to political haunts, they sampled the trendy bistros that were popping up across the city.

The coming of age of the restaurant scene was confirmed last October with the publication of the first Michelin guide to Washington. At a stroke, the capital joined New York, San Francisco and Chicago – the elite group of American foodie destinations with their own dedicated red guides.

One of the dozen starred restaurants is the delightfully named Tail Up Goat in the funky Adams Morgan neighbourhood. On my visit, it ticked all the boxes for a modern eatery: plain wooden tables, plates to share, a mix of tastes (in this case, Mediterranean with Caribbean accents).

Smoked ingredients, the current must-have on menus, included potatoes and cauliflower. Lamb ribs were rubbed with spices, oven-baked and finished with a blast on the grill. Everything was full of flavour, from the goat lasagne and grilled rabbit sausage to the preserved plum and cashew-cardamom sorbet that provided an oh-wow finish to my meal.

As in any city, areas that are “hot” come and go. On the up and up is the U Street/14th Street Corridor, just five stops north of the White House on the Metro. “In the old days, this was known as the Black Broadway,” explained Sonya Ali, whose family owns and runs Ben’s Chili Bowl. “Jelly Roll Morton had a nightclub next door; Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald played the Lincoln Theatre.”

Just two steps away, that 95-year-old venue has been renovated and now hosts the likes of Brian Wilson of Beach Boys’ fame. Gigs aimed at a more youthful crowd are at the 9:30 Club (rock and pop), the U Street Music Hall (electronica) and Twins Jazz.

As for Ben’s, this diner-like restaurant has been around for nearly 60 years. In that time it has served – and still serves – everyone from ordinary Joes to celebrities. There are photos on the walls of Martin Luther King Jr, Bono and Barack Obama, who popped in for lunch a few days before his inauguration in 2009.

The speciality is the chili half-smoke, a tubby half-pork, half-beef hot dog on a soft steamed bun. Submerged in gooey onions, melted yellow cheese and red chili sauce, it is messy to eat but totally delicious.

But for most visitors, the focus is the National Mall, the two-mile-long swathe of lawn lined with a dozen or so national museums that are free to one and all. The new kid on the block – and a must-see since its opening last September – is the National Museum of African American History and Culture.



National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in September 2016



Credit:

alamy





The aim is simple: to present the nation’s story through an African-American lens. Outside, the building is arresting, covered with what looks like a screen of woven bronze. Inside, the collection reflects the good, the bad and the ugly side of African-American life in the New World, from the 1400s to the present.

Some displays are easy to enjoy: videos of sporting triumphs, toe-tapping music from the Sixties and Martin Luther King’s uplifting “I have a dream” speech. Gut-wrenching are exhibits in the Slavery and Freedom galleries. The shackles and slave auction block are gruesome; an 1863 photo of a slave’s whip-scarred back turns general horror into individual tragedy.

The Era of Segregation galleries have reminders of the everyday discrimination that took place in my lifetime. In the segregated Pullman railway carriage that once ran on Southern routes, the “coloured” section has no luggage racks and its toilets are more cramped than the “white” facilities.



Visitors on a guided tour of the Capitol building, in the National Statuary Hall



Credit:

getty





But what stopped me in my tracks was a small display about holidays. My family often drove across the United States in summer, eating and sleeping wherever we liked. But black Americans had to be careful. To find guesthouses and restaurants where they would be welcome, they relied on special guide books, such as the 1956 Travelguide, tellingly subtitled: Vacation and Recreation without Humiliation. “I always wondered how my parents knew where to stop when we travelled,” was the murmured reaction of an African-American visitor.

The idea of documenting African-American life and culture was first mooted a century ago. As the museum’s John Franklin told me, “We are trying to show the unvarnished truth.” And truth doesn’t come more basic than this: the NMAAHC is built on the site of a former slave market.



Cleaning the front of the Capitol Building, in preparation for Donald trump’s inauguration



Credit:

getty





Of course, when it comes to change in Washington, nothing is bigger than the swearing in of a new president. The stage is the West Front of the Capitol – and since the home of the Senate and House of Representatives is open to visitors, I joined one of the free tours.

Stopping in the elegant Statuary Hall, our guide pointed out likenesses of the great and the good, from presidents and military heroes to authors and even an astronaut.

“On inauguration day, the ceremony is outdoors,” he explained. “Afterwards, the officials all troop in here to have lunch – and to get warm. DC winters can be bitterly cold.” In 1841, William Henry Harrison delivered the longest-ever inaugural speech, developed pneumonia and died after only a month in office.

After the razzmatazz of a parade, the new president and first lady head for the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue. They will pass right by the Newseum, whose sixth-floor terrace offers a spectacular vista of the Capitol.

As families and friends posed for selfies, I looked down over the parade route. According to information plaques, the first president to make the journey was Thomas Jefferson in 1805; in 1977, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were the first to walk, rather than ride.



Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, walking with their daughter on inauguration day



Credit:

getty





As for the Newseum galleries, they celebrate the Constitution’s First Amendment, guaranteeing free speech and a free press. They also record centuries-old tensions between authority and the media. Back in 1814, for example, Britain’s Admiral Cockburn torched the White House, then ordered the destruction of the National Intelligencer printing presses.

He particularly wanted all the letter “Cs” to be removed: “So that the rascals can have no further means of abusing my name.”

But for White House staff, Inauguration Day is Moving Day. A slick operation ensures that the possessions of the Obamas will be moved out and those of the Trumps moved in in a mere six hours. That is according to the timetable in the White House Visitor Center, a show-and-tell for all things to do with the presidential home.

As well as interactive videos and models, there are treasures, such as the telegraph key used by Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War. But it is the photos showing the human side of the famous residents that I found most fun.

In 1977, while Gerald Ford was handing over the reins to Jimmy Carter, Betty Ford danced on the Cabinet Room table. She recalled that it was “… a wonderful and whimsical ending to that magical time I spent as the first lady.”

Administrations may come and go, but Washington has always relished a good scandal. Today’s headlines are all about the alleged hacking of American systems by the Russians. Back in the early Seventies, the big story was the break-in at the Democratic National Headquarters in the Watergate complex. Forty years on, “gate” is still journalistic shorthand for “cover up”, but things have changed at the Watergate.



The new-look Watergate Hotel



Last autumn saw the reopening of the revamped, glitzy Watergate Hotel. The rooms where the intruders stayed have been renumbered, but there are sly references to the shenanigans. My room key was stamped with the words “No need to break in”; the pencil on the desk boasted “I stole this from the Watergate Hotel”.

From the new rooftop bar, I looked over the city, where museums and monuments rub shoulders with government offices and restaurants, bars and shops. The capital of the United States may be more than 200 years old, but to my mind, this old lady is not only ageing rather well, but (whisper it) she is actually a lot of fun.

The essentials

Getting there

Major airlines flying direct from Britain to Washington include British Airways (ba.com), United (united.com) and Virgin Atlantic (virginatlantic.com).

If you’d prefer a package, America As You Like It (020 8742 8299; americaasyoulikeit.com) has six-day breaks in Washington DC from £1,298 (two sharing). Includes flights, five nights’ at the Watergate Hotel, a guided walking tour and guided bike tour.

Getting around

For the Metrorail and local buses, buy a rechargeable SmarTrip card from Metrorail stations. A Seven-Day Short Trip Pass costs $36/£30 (wmata.com). The DC Circulator is a hop-on, hop-off bus service linking the city’s major sites ($1; dccirculator.com).

Where to stay

The Watergate Hotel (001 202 827 1600; thewatergatehotel.com) has doubles from $195. Breakfast extra. Metro: Foggy Bottom.

What to see

The Capitol: book time slots online in advance (free; visitthecapitol.gov). To watch Congress in session, request a gallery pass at the House and Senate Appointment Desks. Metro: Union Station, Capitol South, Federal Center, SW.

National Museum of African American History and Culture: book time slots in advance (free; nmaahc.si.edu). Metro: Smithsonian, Federal Triangle.

Newseum: tickets are valid for two days (adult $24.95; newseum.org). Metro: Judiciary Square; Archives/Navy Memorial/Penn Quarter.

Where to eat

Ben’s Chili Bowl/Next Door (daily; 001 202 667 0909; benschilibowl.com) serves Southern-style food. They also run the tavern-style Next Door. Metro: U Street.

Tail Up Goat (dinner daily; 001 202 986 9600; tailupgoat.com) is a neighbourhood-style restaurant in the Adams Morgan district. Three courses from $40. Metro: Woodley Park-Zoo.

Further information

Destination DC: washington.org