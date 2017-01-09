Thanks to the unions’ multi-year deal with London Underground, keeping pay above inflation, a newly-qualified tube driver starts on a salary of £49,673 a year. This can rise after five years to anything between £50,000 to £60,000. The drivers get £24,133 at the start of their training period rising to £30,166 after completing initial assessments – with their starting salary, on completion of their 12-16 week training, rising to £49,673.

Their starting salary easily dwarfs the starting salaries for workers in other sectors – like health and education. They can earn more than some hospital doctors. Meanwhile, the average salary for the British worker is £26,500.