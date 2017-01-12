The device come in two models – the HTC U Ultra and U Play – with a 5.7-inch and 5.2-inch screen respectively. The larger device also has a miniature second screen which can display important messages and notifications, by learning what contacts you communicate with regularly.

The phones follow Apple’s controversial decision last year to remove the headphone jack, instead connecting via Bluetooth or wired USB-C headphones.

The smart features in the phone reflect how manufacturers have sought to make their devices more useful in an increasingly competitive market. Google added an artificial intelligence assistant to its new Pixel phone last year and Apple has sought to boost the capabilities of Siri.

The HTC phones also include four microphones that are always listening out for voice commands, an attempt to improve the often-flawed speech recognition on today’s smartphones.

The company will be hoping to reverse its declining fortunes, posting losses in the past six quarterly reports, with the all-glass middle of the range devices. The phones are expected to go on sale in February and price is yet to be confirmed.

Both the handsets have 16-megapixel cameras on the front and back, as well has Hi-Fi speakers.