“Nobody has investigated these marks before. It totally changes the narrative. We have metallurgy experts telling us that when you get that level of temperature against steel it makes it brittle, and reduces its strength by up to 75 per cent.

“The fire was known about, but it was played down. She should never have been put to sea.”

There are also suggestion that, despite warnings of icebergs, the Titanic was travelling faster than was advisable as stokers and firemen sought to dispose of burning coal by putting it in the only place available to to them – the furnaces powering Titanic’s massive engines.

“There are aspects of this saga that have never been adequately explained,” Mr Molony said.

David Hill, former secretary of the British Titanic Society, told The Times: “There certainly was a fire. It set sail on Wednesday and they didn’t get it out until the Saturday, so it must have been a big one.

“Was it a life-changer? It’s my personal opinion that it didn’t make a difference”.