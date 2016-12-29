These included the porcelain and furniture bequeathed in 1968 by Hannah Gubbay, Onslow family portraits and a set of 1640s Mortlake tapestries.

Of the 2,000 items in the mansion’s inventory, only 400 were removed from the house in time to save them from the flames.

Many of the rest were lost, although some have been salvaged and are now being conserved.

The trust’s insurance claim, mainly for the building, could be well over £50m and is now being dealt with by Zurich Municipal.

It hopes to rebuilt Clandon Park from the proceeds. The rooms of the main floor are to be brought back to the original 1720s design of the Venetian architect Giacomo Leoni. The upper floor, which had much less of its original decoration, is to be converted into modern rooms for exhibitions and events.

Work has been carried out to secure the structure and salvage material from the rubble since the blaze caused such devastation. Although rebuilding work could start in 2017 it will be several years before Clandon Park can reopen to visitors.

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media & Sport said: “The loss of the Zoffany is being dealt with in accordance with the Government Indemnity Scheme Guidelines. We do not comment on the value of individual items covered by the GIS”.