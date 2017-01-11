VINIFERA, Australia, Jan. 11 (UPI) — An Australian woman captured footage of an epic battle to the death between a massive spider and the snake that became tangled in its web.

Carmel Munro posted a video to Facebook showing the snake struggling to escape from a web inside Munro’s Vinifera shed Monday while the web’s owner, a huge redback spider, closes in on it.

The snake eventually stops moving, apparently succumbing to the spider’s venom.

Munro described the encounter as a “real life David Attenborough story in front of my eyes.”

Sabrina Besselsen of Kurrajong Heights, New South Wales captured similar footage only a few days earlier when a redback spider killed a red-bellied black snake that wandered into a web outside of her home.