Bafta-nominated documentary-maker Sean McAllister has curated the opening Made in Hull event and has said he thinks the effect will be “euphoric”.

The unveiling of Made In Hull will be followed at exactly 8.17pm by the fireworks display accompanied by music and video on the Humber.

The events of New Year’s Day will launch a programme which includes an array of work and artists.

University of Hull alumni, the late Oscar-winning director Anthony Minghella, will be celebrated with a retrospective of his work and an exhibition in January.

Hull Maritime Museum will begin the year with a look at the city’s whaling history with an audiovisual installation of a Bowhead whale.

Rosie Millard, chairwoman of Hull City of Culture 2017, told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “I think Hull is the least known city in the UK and for outsiders, they will be surprised and amazed by what an extraordinary place Hull is, and for locals, they will be proud of what the city has achieved.”

Organisers of Hull 2017 and local politicians have explicitly linked the cultural plans for the year with the economic transformation of the city, symbolised by the £300 million investment by German tech firm Siemens in an offshore wind manufacturing plant at Alexandra Dock.

Council leader Stephen Brady has said more than £1 billion of investment has flowed into the city since the UK City of Culture announcement, including £100 million of capital investment in the cultural and visitor infrastructure.