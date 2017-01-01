The city was selected in 2013 amid some surprise, from a shortlist which included Dundee, Leicester and Swansea Bay.

Organisers of Hull 2017 and local politicians have explicitly linked the cultural plans for the year with the economic transformation of the city, symbolised by the £300 million investment by German tech firm Siemens in an offshore wind manufacturing plant at Alexandra Dock.

Stephen Brady, council leader, has said more than £1bn of investment has flowed into the city since the UK City of Culture announcement, including £100m of capital investment in the cultural and visitor infrastructure.