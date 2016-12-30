British explorer and businessman David Hempleman-Adams has been awarded the Knight Commander of the Victorian Order (KCVO) in The Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

The accolade, which can only be bestowed personally by The Queen, was given in recognition of his 10-year service as trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme – a role from which he recently stepped down.

“It’s such a big honour – just extraordinary,” Hempleman-Adams told Telegraph Travel. “It was a big surprise. I will be forever in the Duke of Edinburgh’s debt. He has been incredibly kind to myself and my family over the years. This is simply the icing on the cake”.



Hempleman-Adams – pictured here in the Arctic – has dedicated his life to exploration, often using his profile to raise funds for charity



I have climbed the north face of Everest, but the hardest thing I’ve ever done was the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award when I was 14 David Hempleman-Adams

When Hempleman-Adams received the Honours letter, he first thought it was a Buckingham Palace Christmas card, sent from the royal household to all Award trustees. “I got home late one evening and saw a bunch of cards had been delivered. I read the paper and thought I’d open them just before I went to bed – and I saved the one with the Buckingham Palace stamp until last. To my astonishment, it was a letter saying I would be given the KCVO in the New Year’s Honours list.”

Hempleman-Adams has dedicated his life to exploration, often using his profile to raise funds and awareness for youth charities and climate change research. In 1998, he became the first person to reach both the North and South Poles (magnetic and geographic) and summit the highest mountains on all seven continents – a challenge known as the ‘Explorers Grand Slam’.

He also has broken various aviation records, for his solo balloon flight to the North Pole in 2000, and for ascending to an unprecedented 9,906 metres in a hot air balloon in 2007 – among many other achievements.



Duke of Edinburgh presented the Aero Club Cup to David Hempleman-Adams in 2011, for his various aviation achievements



But it was the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award that gave Hempleman-Adams his first taste of adventure – and sparked an enduring passion for the outdoors. “I have climbed the north face of Everest and skied to the South Pole, but the hardest thing I’ve ever done was the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award when I was 14,” he told Telegraph Travel. “It was the first time I’d ever left home, the first time I’d ever slept in a tent. I did the expedition in the Brecon Beacons – and for me, that was the other side of the world.

“I come from an ordinary background in Swindon, nobody in my family did any adventure, so it goes to show that the Award can open the lives of anybody and give them that opportunity.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016, is the world’s leading youth achievement award, represented in 140 countries worldwide. It was established in 1956 by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, and features four sections: physical and skills-based challenges, a volunteering placement and an expedition such as hiking, cycling or horse riding.



In 2004, Hempleman-Adams broke the world altitude record in a traditional open wicker basket balloon



Hempleman-Adams, who already holds and MBE and OBE, is “an industrialist by profession, and an adventurer by preference”. He has business interests all over the world, primarily in chemical manufacturing and property. “I do all my adventuring part time. I don’t make a penny from it – I give all the profits from my books and my talks to charity. It suits me that I can put it down and pick it up when I feel like it. I’ve lost count of the number of times that I’ve gone to Heathrow in a suit, put my suit in a locker and gone off on a trip – and then flown back, put my suit back on and gone to work.”

How does he plan to celebrate his award? “When the news comes out I might get a free pint down the pub. I found out about the award in the last week of November, and it’s been really difficult to keep it a secret. I haven’t framed the letter yet, but it’s starting to become a reality now.”