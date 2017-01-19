Even if the Sacramento Kings are within shouting distance of a Western Conference playoff spot, they can’t take the bait.

Postseason would be more pyrite than gold for the perpetually rebuilding franchise, encouraging it to make short-sighted moves rather than actually building a contender around DeMarcus Cousins.

That’s doubly true now that Rudy Gay has gone down with what’s likely a torn left Achilles, per ESPN.com’s Marc Stein. The devastating injury effectively ends what was a strong season for him and throws the Kings into flux, seeing as they’ve been outscored by 9.2 points per 100 possessions without the small forward on the floor.

Selling is necessary. Holding tight is okay.

Buying would be foolish.

We’re not advocating the Kings test the waters with Cousins, who they now plan on extending for at least $200 million this offseason, according to CSN Bay Area’s James Ham. But they should see if anyone is willing to take Darren Collison, Matt Barnes, Anthony Tolliver or Garrett Temple off their hands.



Something—anything, really—for the future is better than the limited stockpile of long-term assets they currently boast.