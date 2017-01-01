Details are emerging of other victims of the New Year’s Eve attack. Israel says one of its citizens was killed. The young woman has been named as 19-year-old Leann Zaher Nasser. One of her friends was wounded.

“The death of the Israeli woman previously reported missing has been confirmed and a second Israeli woman is injured,” the Israeli foreign ministry said.

Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Israelis.

Among the dead are at least 15 foreigners, Turkish authorities say. They include many people from Muslim countries, who were on holiday in Istanbul and celebrating the start of 2017 in the nightclub.

“There are many different nationalities, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya and citizens of other nations,” said Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, Turkey’s minister of family and social policies.

Lebanon’s foreign ministry said three of its citizens were wounded, including the daughter of a member of parliament, Estephan El Douaihy.