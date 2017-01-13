Image copyright

Omaze.com Image caption



The winning bidder is promised “delicious conversation and great food”





Luther actor Idris Elba has put himself up for auction as a Valentine’s date to raise money for charity.

In an online video, he offers bidders a “romantic evening” involving cocktails, food and “whatever your heart desires”.

“I’ll let you pound my yams,” the 44-year-old star continues before downing a glass of champagne.

Proceeds will go to WE (Women Everywhere) Can Lead, a charity organisation “working to empower and educate girls throughout Africa”.

Hotel included

The winner will join Elba for “a candlelit meal at one of his favourite restaurants”.

Flights and accommodation at a four-star hotel are included, according to the actor’s page on the Omaze website.

Interested parties have until 14 February to make a bid.

Elba also voiced Shere Khan in last year’s hugely successful Jungle Book film as well as producing and starring in Beasts of No Nation (2015).

He is also set to star in The Dark Tower later this year, a fantasy western horror film based on a series of Stephen King novels.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.