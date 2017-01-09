Britain’s biggest financial spread betting firm has sought to reassure investors it can weather a crackdown on contracts for difference (CfD) in France, the latest country to impose strict new rules on the controversial derivatives.

FTSE 250 firm IG Group told investors that it did not expect a “material impact” on its French business in the short term following the introduction of tighter restrictions on CfDs by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the country’s financial regulator.

The firm argued that the new rules “could ultimately enhance the company’s future position in the country” as it operates at “the highest standards in the industry”.

Regulators across Europe, including Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, are tightening restrictions on CfDs, products akin to spread bets that allow punters to wager on price movements in underlying stocks, currencies and commodities.

At the end of last year, France introduced a new law that limits the scale of losses that customers can suffer to the margin they post on trades, as well as prohibiting the marketing of currency and binary options products.

CfDs worry regulators because traders of the derivatives can take hits many times larger than their original stakes, as they can use leverage to ramp up the size of their bet.

However, IG, which is led by Peter Hetherington, argues that because it offers customers accounts that restrict the scale of their losses, it should not be hurt by the new AMF rules.