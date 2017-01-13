He said: “The defendant is believed to have been born in Bangladesh in 1973. It is not known when he came to the UK. There are no records of him gaining entry or being given leave to remain. His background is a murky picture.

“We know he has been living in the UK since the late 1980s and he managed to obtain a UK passport. In 2015 that was revoked because the Immigration Service could find no legal basis on which it was issued.”

Miah, now of Barking, admitted seven charges of identity fraud, two charges of fraudulently obtaining tax credits and two charges of fraudulently obtaining housing benefit.

Recorder Paul Mann QC , passing sentence, told him: “This was a well-planned tax fraud which was committed over a prolonged period. You made multiple fraudulent claims for tax credits and other state benefits.

“You are a professional fraudster who has by a sophisticated method obtained a large financial benefit from the state. This is in my judgement a case of greed not need.”

Chris Milligan, in mitigation, said Miah first came to Britain aged five and was brought up in London.

He said he was later involved in several businesses, including an Indian restaurant in Stamford, Lincolnshire, and a corner shop.

Mr Milligan said the corner shop was a “financial disaster” and he was left owing a five-figure sum. Miah, he said, then split from his partner and claimed benefits.

He added: “This is not a man who was funding a lavish lifestyle. He was committing the offences to prop up a failing business.”