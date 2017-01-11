The sudden movement caused “distress and discomfort to the patient” who was being treated at the time, police said.

Investigating officer PC Nick Easener said: “There was no communication between the offender and the ambulance crew prior to the ambulance being moved.

“The offender moved the ambulance in order to free up a parking space for himself, without considering if anyone was receiving treatment at the time.

“His actions could have had very serious consequences for the patient, who was receiving emergency care.”



