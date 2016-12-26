George Michael may be gone, but he’s certainly not forgotten.

The late performer sang some of the most memorable songs to come out of the late 1980s and early 1990s, but he also had a huge hand in changing the music video industry after his big hit, “Freedom.”

In fact, he pushed the envelope in 1990 after the model-filled music video for the upbeat track hit MTV.

David Fincher directed the artfully shot video, which Camilla Nickerson styled the handful of models.

But it wasn’t just the star power of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford that caught everyone’s attention, it was also the fact that Michael was noticeably absent from the video.