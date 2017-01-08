WASHINGTON, Jan. 8 (UPI) — Charlie Brotman, who has served as the announcer at every inaugural parade since 1957, has been replaced by President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration committee.

Brotman, 89, learned in an email Thursday that he won’t work his 17th parade on Jan. 20 for the 45th president. The job doesn’t pay anything.

“I’m disappointed,” Brotman told The Washington Post. “I know I can do it. I know that I’ve done it many many times. They ask me every time and it’s such an honor.”

For 60 years, he has described the parade on Inauguration Day for 11 presidents, starting with Dwight Eisenhower’s second term. He actually worked the first televised parade in 1949 for Harry S. Truman as one of several students from the National Academy of Broadcasting in Washington.

“First and foremost, on behalf of the PIC Staff we want to thank you for your service to this country as the Lead Announcer for the Inaugural Parade,” the email to Brotman read. “There is no question that you are a Washington Institution and a National Treasure.”

Instead, he was named “Announcer Chairman Emeritus,” and a prime seat at the parade and special recognition.

Brotman was the stadium announcer for the old Washington Senators baseball team and voice of what is now D.C.’s Citi Open tennis tournament for 46 years.

He will be replaced by Trump campaign volunteer Steve Ray, a D.C.-based freelance announcer, audio engineer and producer who has done commercials and promotional segments for the Washington Nationals baseball team.

“All of us think of Charlie as as much of the Washington landscape as any building,” Ray, 58, said to The Washington Post. “I’m on top of the world. From my point of view, I am not filling his shoes, I’m not taking his place, I just happen to be the guy who’s next.”

Brotman said has not yet spoken to inauguration officials.

“I want [Ray] to do good,” Brotman said in an interview with WJLA-TV. “As opposed to, boy, I hope he fouls up so they say, ‘We want Charlie back.’ No. I don’t want that at all.”

He added, “I’m saying, ‘You know what? Good luck, young man. I hope you do spectacular.'”

Brotman said he has several options and offers from multiple media outlets and networks.