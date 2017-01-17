“Macie was making a squeaking sound – I thought she’d swallowed part of a toy. Then she was sick, but there was no sign of a toy, and she started choking,” she told the Press Association.

“I was terrified. Poor Macie was still choking and, by the time we arrived at the vet, there was blood coming out of her nose. The loss of our previous dog was still very raw and the thought of losing Macie was devastating.

“I couldn’t believe it when they said Macie had swallowed a knife. I have no idea where she got hold of it – she could have pinched it out of the dishwasher, but no-one saw what happened. None of us could sleep that night as we knew Macie might not survive.”