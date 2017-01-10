India’s home minister has ordered a probe into three videos posted by a soldier, claiming troops on the border with Pakistan got poor quality food.
Tej Bahadur Yadav of the Border Security Force, posted videos of burnt roti (flatbread) and lentils that he said had only turmeric and salt.
“This is the quality of the food we get … how can a jawan (soldier) do his duty?” he says in a clip on Facebook.
The videos, posted on Monday, have been viewed over eight million times.
My Yadav also alleged that the quality of the food was so poor that many times soldiers opted to starve instead.
He said the problem did not lie with the government, but was a result of corruption among senior army officers, who he alleged, were selling rations.
India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he had asked for a report from the Border Security Force (BSF) and would take “immediate action”.
Home Secretary Kiren Rijiju also responded.
The BSF also responded to the video in a tweet, saying that they had already sent a senior officer to the location to investigate:
The video has generated massive outrage among Indians, despite reports that the soldier had several charges against him, and had been suspended for alcoholism. Another report said that he had applied for voluntary retirement which he had been denied.