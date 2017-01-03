Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano said Monday he has not met with Colts owner Jim Irsay after missing the playoffs for a second straight year but expects to return for the 2017 season.

“That’s the plan (to return),” Pagano told reporters. “I don’t have any reason to believe why I wouldn’t be (returning).”

Pagano said he expected to meet with Irsay later Monday.

Pagano has three more years remaining on his contract, but the Colts are coming off back-to-back 8-8 seasons.

“Everybody wants answers,” Pagano said at his season-ending press conference. “My kids, my wife.

“We understand that 8-8’s not good enough and that’s on me. That’s unacceptable. We know what the expectations are. Mr. Irsay always gives us everything that we need. He let us go out a year ago and try to put together a great staff. Always gives us all the resources and I’m grateful to Jim for that. I know we got the right staff and the right guys in the locker room.”

Pagano convinced Irsay a year ago that he deserved a four-year extension. General manager Ryan Grigson received a three-year extension and both are currently under contract through the 2019 season.

Irsay told NFL.com last month that it would be “unlikely for any changes to occur,” but he still planned to “sit down and thoroughly vet the season.”