The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back head coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson for the 2017 season, according to multiple reports Friday.

Colts owner Jim Irsay decided to keep the coach-GM duo despite the Colts missing the playoffs for a second straight year. The Colts finished with back-to-back 8-8 seasons.

Pagano, who has a 49-31 record in five seasons with the Colts, convinced Irsay a year ago that he deserved a four-year extension. Grigson received a three-year extension after the 2015 season and both are currently under contract through the 2019 season.

Pagano led the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, including reaching the AFC Championship Game in the 2014 season.

Following the Colts’ season finale, Pagano told reporters Monday he expected to return for the 2017 season.

“That’s the plan (to return),” Pagano said. “I don’t have any reason to believe why I wouldn’t be (returning).”

Irsay told NFL.com last month that it would be “unlikely for any changes to occur,” but he still planned to “sit down and thoroughly vet the season.”