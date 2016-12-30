Indianapolis Colts linebacker Trent Cole is dealing with the backlash of delivering the hit that caused Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to break his right fibula on Saturday.

The loss of Carr, an MVP candidate, severely hinders Oakland’s chances of making a deep playoff run, and fans of the club have attacked Cole through various social media outlets.

“Yeah, there’s been a lot of nasty things said,” Cole told reporters. “You have some people like that out there. I feel for them. That’s their team and I know how much pride the Raiders take in their team. But at the same time, there was no intent to injure Derek so there’s no need to say those harsh things.

“This is a violent game we play and things happen, and there’s no need for people to be violent, to be harassing and saying different things. What happened was a freak accident. People get hurt all the time.”

Cole, 34, pointed out that he has had a good reputation throughout his 12-year NFL career. He feels for Carr and hopes he quickly regains his health.

All Cole was really guilty of is playing the game hard.

“Everybody knows me — I’m not a dirty player,” said Cole, who is in second season with the Colts after spending his first 10 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. “It was clear it was a clean play. I wrapped around his waist and he went down. My body was already on the ground. I feel bad for any football player that gets injured in the NFL. Everybody works so hard to be successful at this game.

“I think he’s a great quarterback. I wish him nothing but the best and hope he gets back to his team and gets back after it. He has an even brighter future than what he has now.”

Carr underwent surgery earlier this week. Carr’s brother David, a former NFL quarterback, told the Fresno Bee that there was no ligament damage discovered during the surgery.