Nothing quite compares to travelling by train in India, an experience that engenders wonder, nervous anticipation and heady exhilaration in equal measure. In the following extracts, Telegraph Travel writers convey something of the magic.

1. Deccan Odyssey (Delhi-Mumbai)

Suddenly more noise fills the air. A band of dancers and drummers, dressed in bright reds, greens and purples, has appeared on the platform. After a moment’s hesitation, my nine-year-old daughter Lydia accepted an invitation to join the troupe, trying to follow the steps with a broad smile on her face.



Service on the Deccan Odyssey



The Deccan Odyssey was recently refurbished, and boarding the train, resplendent in a livery of purple and gold, I felt as though we’d gone back in time to be elite members of the British Raj. Our cabin steward Himangshu – “Call me Himi!” – led us from the lounge coach, through two restaurant carriages and a bar, to our cabins. Heading away from Delhi, the motion of the train is quite dramatic at times, but Lydia goes out like a light and no wonder – her first day in India has already brought so much that is so different.

By John McCarthy (read the full report)

2. The Toy Train (Darjeeling-Ghum)

Until the completion in 1881 of the 51-mile Darjeeling Himalayan Railway – nicknamed “the toy train” for its 2ft-wide gauge and pulled by blue Glasgow-built steam locomotives – visitors completed the final stage of their journey in bullock carts trundling up the winding track still called Hill Cart Road.



Darjeeling’s Toy Train



I took the hour-long ride to Ghum, 1,000ft below – a rail journey like no other. Whistle blowing and soot and smoke billowing, the train rattled along at 6mph on a track laid along Darjeeling’s narrow streets, passing so close to houses and market stalls that I could have easily snatched a samosa or a woolly hat. Though the train is a familiar sight to all, children still run alongside and everyone, passengers and spectators alike, smiles. It’s impossible not to.

By Diana Preston (read the full report)

3. The Saurashtra Mail (Okha-Mumbai)

The train crosses a flat landscape of palms and cactus and dazzling green fields. Camels amble past, water buffalo bask in rivers, shepherds in embroidered smocks and tight leggings keep watch over their flocks. Women in crimson saris carry huge bundles of branches on their heads.

Three hours pass, the train pulls into Jamnagar station and some sort of revolution seems to be taking place on the platform. People are storming our train, surging aboard and strewing marigold garlands over the next compartment. Don’t worry, says a young man in a designer T-shirt. Four senior army officers are retiring and a couple of regiments have turned out to wave them off. Their compartment looks like a shrine.

The young man is Parag Vyas. We feel we know him already from the reservation chart. He is taking boxes of confectionery to Mumbai from his “spicy snacks” factory (“Seven storeys,” he explains. “Eleven thousand square feet; 365 varieties.”) For the next seven hours, our conversation ranges over recycling, the digestive benefits of sugar beet, arranged marriages v love matches, the inequalities of India and his son’s martial arts classes.

By Stephen McClarence (read the full report)

4. The Maharaja’s Express (Delhi-Agra-Ranthambore-Jaipur-Delhi)

On the polo field of Jaipur’s sprawling City Palace, created by the Maharajas of Jaipur, the train’s passengers were invited to try a few chukkas of elephant polo. On my trip, an alliance of Brazil, Australia and Britain was defeated by the Russians. Next morning, cocooned in rugs against the early chill, guests left the train at 6.30 in open-topped land cruisers that whip through the quiet streets to Ranthambore National Park. The park was once the hunting ground of the Maharaja of Jaipur, and its lightly forested hills and lakes form an area of great natural beauty. It has 55 tigers, which is an upper limit because each needs a huge territory. Though we left without a glimpse of one, the spotted deer, monkeys, peacocks and pigs were entertainment enough.



A tiger in the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan



The journey on to Fatehpur Sikri allowed time for watching scenes that so enthral foreign travellers in Indian railways. From lush green fields women emerge with bundles of grass perched on their heads, making for a cluster of rudimentary dwellings. Close by are discs of dung, painstakingly arranged in herringbone fashion to form a beehive-shaped pile to dry in the sun. Herds of long-eared goats are looked after by children too young for school, and camels hauling carts wait at level crossings, their head and necks in a haughty posture as though expressing their disdain for such humble work.

By Anthony Lambert (read the full report)

The colossus: Indian railways by numbers

India’s train system is a remarkable piece of engineering: some 71,000 physical miles of track, 41,000 miles of network and 7,172 stations – a colossus that carries around 23 million passengers each day and nearly 8.4 billion every year. And all at soil-scraping prices that keep its carriages within financial reach of much of the population. It is India’s veins, arteries and capillaries – and many of its vital organs, too.

However, it is also enormously antiquated – a very literal legacy of the Raj in that much of it was laid down while India was under British control. Only 6,000 of those 40,000 miles of network have been built since independence in 1947. The other 85 per cent of the system is rather older. The first train on Indian turf rolled between Bombay (Mumbai) and Thane – a 21-mile jaunt through (what is now the state of) Maharashtra – on April 16 1853. By 1880, after a wave of Victorian enthusiasm and investment, 9,000 miles of track had been pinned into position. Bombay and Calcutta were linked in 1870.

By Chris Leadbeater

Rail operators

Railbookers (020 3780 2222; railbookers.com) Independent rail specialists offering tours in Pragpur, India’s first certified “heritage city”, and the hilltop city of Dharamsala set on the edge of the Himalayas and known as the residence of the Dalai Lama.

Great Rail Journeys (01904 521 936; greatrail.com) Guided rail tour specialists with journeys in India on a number of iconic trains including the Palace on Wheels and the Konkan Railway taking in Mumbai and Mangalore.

Ffestiniog Travel (01766 772030; ffestiniogtravel.com) offers an annual tour to India that includes rides to three former British hill stations.

The Man in Seat 61 (seat61.com) An authoritative site with a useful “beginner’s guide to rail travel in India” section.