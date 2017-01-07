“This is fast bakery, like fast fashion,” says Duffy. “Each month we switch to new fads, like children’s films. We have a whole product development team. They look at trends in food and fashion and colours and apply that to cakes.”

The next big trends in themed cakes are Star Wars, and Paw Patrol, Shopkins and Ghost Busters, says Duffy. Finsbury is working on a cake for the new Disney Beauty and the Beast movie and has even capitalised on the internet icon craze with emoji cakes.

Pretty soon, you’ll even see lemon drizzles and walnut loafs lining supermarket shelves under the Mary Berry label.

More recently, the company has branched out into the breakfast market – croissants, donuts, muffins, and rolls – through two major acquisitions; Johnstone’s and Fletchers. Not only did this widen Finsbury’s product range, but, for the first time, it expanded the company’s customer base into food-service providers, including Costa Coffee and KFC.

The deals have given Finsbury insight into an entirely new breed of customer. Duffy says Finsbury has already started cross-selling products that it previously only supplied to supermarkets to food outlets, although “it’s a slow steady thing”.