“The fighting was heaviest in the final buildings we took,” said Sargent Dafour, of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Services’s Nasiriya division.

Pte Rasous Sabagh, one of the first soldiers to enter the university complex, said: “This was the toughest resistance we had seen so far in Mosul, they were everywhere.”

However, the Iraqi forces were soon able to overcome Isil’s defences with increased coalition air support, which was enabled due to the campus having been long abandoned by civilians. US and Iraqi aircraft could be heard pounding several of the universities buildings throughout Friday night and into Saturday. “By Saturday they were panicking, they were scared and some of them had even started to run away,” said Pte Sabagh.