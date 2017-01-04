West Ham have a big decision to make over Brentford striker Scott Hogan—is he worth £12 million?

Finding a new forward is the top of Slaven Bilic’s agenda this month. Jermain Defoe has been set as their No. 1 target, but Sunderland have rebuffed their initial interest, according to the Mirror.

West Ham are likely to return with another bid for Defoe but have also been looking into alternative options.

And after making contact with Brentford they have learned that a deal for Hogan, 24, will cost twice as much as expected.

Hogan, who has scored 14 goals in the Championship this season, is open to a move to the Premier League, but Watford have also declared interest in signing him.

A deal is only likely if West Ham can find a way to structure the proposed £12 million fee depending on his success at the club.

Focus is needed as officials at the London Stadium used a scattergun approach to sounding out potential signings last summer and it backfired as a host of big names failed to arrive.