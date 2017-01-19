Odion Ighalo has become frustrated with his role at Watford and is ready to weigh up offers from other clubs.

West Bromwich Albion have contacted officials at Vicarage Road to discuss a fee, while the early indications from the player are that he would be keen on the switch.

Ighalo has started 14 of Watford’s 21 Premier League games this season, and his only goal of the campaign arrived against West Ham United in September.

The striker has become aware that the Hornets are also being linked with new strikers, with the Mirror‘s John Cross most recently saying the club could bring in Fiorentina’s Mauro Zarate on loan, and he is unsure how much game time he will get during the remainder of this season.

Ighalo has previously turned down offers from elsewhere to remain with Watford, but under Walter Mazzarri, the time has arrived for him to seriously evaluate his future.

In the past, he snubbed interest from China, per Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail. There is still an offer on the table if he has a change of heart, but his preference would be to remain in the Premier League.