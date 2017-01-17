Pep Guardiola is looking to sign a new midfielder, with Sporting CP’s William Carvalho one of the names on his wanted list.

There is concern about Manchester City’s position, and Guardiola is considering how he can rectify their problems.

I understand it is the centre of the park that Guardiola has highlighted as a major worry, and he is on the lookout for a long-term defensive midfielder.

Target Carvalho has an effortless style of play and has been compared to Patrick Vieira, but a deal to sign him this month would not prove straightforward.

West Bromwich Albion have been looking into a deal to sign him for a while. Predictably, I’m told there has also been a recent offer from China.

Ilkay Gundogan is out for the rest of this season with a cruciate knee ligament injury, and the absence of Fernandinho through suspension has highlighted the lack of depth in terms of a dependable midfield figure.

Guardiola has to accelerate his rebuild of the squad, and it should come as no surprise that after a slump in form, City officials are willing to give their manager a January transfer kitty.