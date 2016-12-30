Because Messages always tries to open the most recent text message when it is loaded, it will keep trying to open the malicious message even when the app is closed or the whole phone is rebooted.

The text, discovered by hacker vincedes3, bears a similarity to the “Effective Power” text of last year that would crash phones with a line of Arabic text and a video bug discovered last month. Apple typically fixes these bugs quickly in updates to iOS.

How to fix it

If you’ve been affected, all is not lost. You simply have to use one of a couple of fixes to take the message off the top of your inbox.

The easiest way is to click this link, which we have tested, to open the window for sending a new message, pressing cancel and deleting the offending message.

Alternatively, you can send yourself a message in Siri, or ask someone else to, which will allow you to open the new message instead of the malicious one.