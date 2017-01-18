As mobile operating systems have become more elaborate, it is increasingly common for hackers to find cracks in the software. The so-called “effective power” text, a string of Arabic characters, was found to crash iPhones in 2015, and there have been a spate of similar bugs in recent months.

They are typically fixed in software updates relatively soon after they emerge. At worst, the rainbow flag emoji is set to be officially introduced in this year’s list of new emoji, negating the need for the current workaround.

How to prevent it

The first bug, in which a string of three characters is sent to the device, can be dealt with simply by upgrading to the latest version of iOS. To do this, go to Settings on your phone, then General, then Software Update.

The second bug, which involves the much longer text, may stop the Messages app from working, because every time the app is opened, it tries to reload the most recent text message. Clicking this link on your iPhone and opening it in Messages should create a new message and allow you to delete the one that causes the bug.

If a person keeps sending the message, the only recourse may be to block them. To do this click the “i” button at the top right of a text-message thread, click their name and select “Block this caller”.