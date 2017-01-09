Mehdi, the imprisoned son of Hashemi who is in jail on corruption charges, attended the hospital to say goodbye to the body of his father. He was escorted out by police.

Rafsanjani was an influential figure in Iran, and headed the Expediency Council, a body which is intended to resolve disputes between the parliament and the Guardian Council. He was also a member of the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body that selects the supreme leader, Iran’s most powerful figure.

Rafsanjani has been described as “a pillar of the Islamic revolution.” His pragmatic policies – economic liberalization, better relations with the West and empowering Iran’s elected bodies – appealed to many Iranians but was despised by hardliners.

His death is a big blow to moderate president Hassan Rouhani five months before a presidential election.

Since 2009 he and his family have faced criticism over their support for the opposition movement which lost that year’s disputed election to former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

His funeral will be held in Tehran on Tuesday, his relative and aide Hossein Marashi was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.