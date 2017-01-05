“For decades, technology and globalisation have made us more productive and connected. This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging,” he said.

“This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone.”

Immediately, Mr Zuckerberg faced scepticism. “You went to Harvard; you have been removed – living in Silicon Valley – for a long time from the normal American[s],” wrote one Facebook user, Kinney Clausnitzer, in response.

“Please talk to working families that make under $100k per year and you will get to hear the real truth of how things are out there… you won’t get this from professors scientists and IT guys or college students.”

Mr Zuckerberg replied: “Yup, that’s the plan.”