Matching the boho-atmosphere of the neighbourhood, a minimalistic, characteristically Scandinavian design infuses the hotel with understated elegance, with bedrooms and public areas that are neutral in tone and sparsley furnished, and ornamental oddities scattered liberally throughout.

The reception area, which also serves as a bar and communal work space, has polished concrete floors, raised bench seating, and shelves of books and assorted knick-knacks. The guest rooms, meanwhile, feature a pared-back look, with stylish globe lights hanging down from the high ceilings.