Why go now?

A seismic cultural shift in recent years has seen Santiago, the capital of Chile, shake off its reputation as a dull backwater offering little more than a connecting airport to emerge as a vibrant destination in its own right. Distinct creative districts have popped up across the city, along with a sprinkling of boutique hotels, world-class restaurants and a thriving arts and nightlife scene. Santiago, founded by the Spanish in 1541, is at last rediscovering its Latin roots.

This is also one of the world’s most spectacularly located cities, flanked by the Andes to the east and the Chilean Coastal Range to the west.



“Santiago, founded by the Spanish in 1541, is at last rediscovering its Latin roots”



Its myriad attractions are about to become more accessible to British travellers with the launch of the first ever direct flights between the UK and Chile. No longer just a jumping-off point for the stark beauty of the Atacama or the wild expanses of Patagonia, Santiago is fast transforming into South America’s capital of cool.

Getting there

British Airways (ba.com) launches direct flights between Heathrow and Santiago on January 3 in what, at 14hr 40min, will be the carrier’s longest route. Return fares from £948. I travelled as a guest of Audley Travel (01993 838640; audleytravel.com), which offers tailor-made itineraries throughout Chile.





Where to stay

Special Treat

Singular Santiago (1) at Merced 294 (telegraph.co.uk/tt-singularsantiago) is a colonial-style fantasy in trendy Lastarria. The lounge/library is a triumph of wood panelling and deep sofas, while the rooftop bar is the perfect spot for laid-back beats and Andes views. Doubles from £240, b&b.



Singular Santiago



Mid-range

The lovingly restored Lastarria Boutique Hotel (2) at Coronel Santiago Bueras 188 (telegraph.co.uk/tt-lastarriaboutique) is housed in a 14-bedroom mansion featuring grand staircases and period chandeliers. Doubles from £150, b&b.

Budget

Near two Metro stations in Providencia, The Orly (3) at Pedro de Valdivia 027 (telegraph.co.uk/tt-theorly) has simply decorated rooms and good breakfasts. Doubles from £95, b&b.



Hotel Orly



On arrival

3pm

Stretch your legs after the epic flight with an afternoon stroll up Cerro Santa Lucía (4), a hilltop park that is one of the city’s oldest public green spaces. There’s a choice of winding routes through terraced gardens, including one named in honour of Charles Darwin, who made the climb in 1833. The panoramic views of the Andes from the summit (226ft) are well worth the effort. Corner of Santa Lucía and Merced; admission free. Open daily.



Cerro Santa Lucía



7.30pm

Relations between Chile and neighbouring Peru are sour when it comes to which country produces the best pisco brandy. Decide for yourself at Chipe Libre (5) (0056 2 2664 0584), at José Victorino Lastarria 282, which offers more than 80 varieties from both sides of the border. If wine is your preferred tipple, next door Bocanáriz (6) (0056 2 2638 9893; bocanariz.cl) boasts 400 Chilean varieties. Both establishments also offer a selection of light bites and mains.

Day one

10am

Join the crowds outside La Moneda Palace (7), seat of the country’s president, for the changing of the guard ceremony. The spectacle is carried out with all the pomp that one would expect of such an event – but with the surreal bonus of a brass band accompaniment of well-known pop songs that on my visit included We Are the World by Michael Jackson. Plaza de la Constitución; admission free; alternate days (gob.cl).



La Moneda Palace



11am

Step back in time at the nearby Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino (8) (precolombino.cl), one of the world’s best museums for ancient Central and South American artefacts. Exhibits range from a collection of 7ft-high chemamull (wooden person) grave markers to Taino spatulas, the latter used to induce vomit ahead of religious ceremonies. Admission: £5; 10am to 6pm; closed Mondays.

1pm

Sandwiches – and we’re talking buns the size of dinner plates stuffed high with an array of fillings that are best negotiated with a knife and fork – are a national obsession in Chile. Hop on the Metro (Plaza de Armas two stops to Baquedano) to visit Fuente Alemana (9) (0056 2 2639 3231; Av Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins 58), a Santiago institution for more than 50 years, and order a takeaway El Lomito, packed with slow-cooked pork. Then backtrack to Plaza de Armas (10), the colonial heart of the city and a popular meeting place for chess players, to tuck in while admiring the square’s historic architecture.

2.30pm

Get lyrical at La Chascona (11), the former home of poet Pablo Neruda, which he built to house his mistress, Matilde, who later became his third wife. Neruda’s other great passion was the sea, and the dining room and living room are inspired by a ship’s cabin and lighthouse. There’s an excellent audio tour and many personal items on display, including the medal awarded to Neruda in recognition of his Nobel Prize in Literature (1971). Fernando Márquez de La Plata 0192; 10am-6pm; closed Mondays; £7.



Mural near Pablo Neruda’s house, La Chascona



4.30pm

Take the funicular to the top of neighbouring Cerro San Cristóbal (12), one of the city’s highest so-called “island” hills, which rises almost 1,000ft above the urban sprawl. This vertiginous perch, topped with a gleaming statue of the Virgin Mary, reduces Santiago to Toytown proportions and, in doing so, puts the city into perspective: more than eight million people or almost half the country’s population call this bowl-shaped valley home. There’s also a forested walking route to and from the summit: approximately 1hr. Calle Pio Nono 445; funicular: £2.15.



The view from Cerro San Cristóbal



7pm

Drink in more fabulous views of the Andes over a sundowner at the super-chic Tramonto Bar and Terrace (13) (0056 2 2941 8100; Av. Nueva Costanera 3736). Cocktails from £7.50.

8.30pm

For Heston Blumenthal-style culinary wizardry, pull up a chair at nearby Boragó (14) (borago.cl) for a tasting menu par excellence from chef Rodolfo Guzmán. This award-winning forager offers a gastronomic tour of his native Chile using locally sourced ingredients to create memorable dishes that fire the imagination and palate in equal measure. Regularly voted among the world’s 50 best restaurants, online bookings open 90 days in advance. Seven courses from £95 with wine; Av. Nueva Costanera 3467.

Day two

10am

Head to the Museum of Memory and Human Rights (15) and spend a sobering morning reflecting on the fate of the more than 40,000 Chileans who were tortured and executed under the military dictatorship (1973-90) of Augusto Pinochet. This dark period in Chilean history is powerfully retold through archive news footage and testimonials. museodelamemoria.cl; 10am-6pm; closed Sundays; admission: free; Metro: Quinta Normal.



Barrio Italia



1pm

Embrace a life-affirming afternoon at Centro Cultural Gabriela Mistral (GAM) (16), named after Chile’s first Nobel Prize-winning poet, which is at the forefront of Santiago’s performing arts scene (for exhibitions and events, see: gam.cl). Alternatively, explore one of the city’s vibrant barrios (districts) on foot. Bellavista (17) is lined with brightly coloured buildings, edgy art galleries and buzzing bars and restaurants, while Barrio Italia (18) is an Instagrammer’s dream of artisan workshops spilling onto the pavement and hip boutiques.