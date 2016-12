Fact: Isaiah Thomas scored 52 points in the Boston Celtics’ 117-114 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. He joins Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Sam Jones and Paul Pierce as the only Celtics to score 50 or more points in a regular-season game.

Source: B/R Insights