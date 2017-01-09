An Islamic school has been downgraded by Ofsted after its pupils did not know who Theresa May and Hillary Clinton were when quizzed by inspectors.

The independent, all-boys Darul Hadis Latifiah school was branded inadequate across all areas, as the school watchdog concluded pupils were “not prepared for life in modern Britain” and many were unable to name the country’s Prime Minister.

Inspectors also found CCTV cameras in the school toilets and a book which “promoted inappropriate views” on how girls and women should behave in the Bethnall Green school.

The Oftsted report also detailed issues with how pupils were taught about women. It read: “Respect for women is promoted during Islamic studies but is limited to the roles of motherhood and families.

“There are too few opportunities to learn about women in modern society.

“For example, although the school asserts that pupils are taught about current affairs, they were not able to identify the new female Prime Minister when shown a photograph of her.

“Pupils were also unaware of the candidate in the US presidential election who is a woman.”

And the report found school governers and leaders need to do more to help the government’s flagship counter-terrorism strategy, ‘Prevent’.

Prevent is a programme which aims to safeguard people from the threat of terrorism and from joining groups like Isil.

The report detailed how CCTV cameras had been found in the school, which takes pupils between 11 and 20-years-old.

The report read: “An inspector noted a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the communal area of the toilets.

“The images from this camera could be seen in the reception area on plain view to any visitors.

“Leaders did not have a consistent view of why and how the camera had been installed and were unable to provide evidence that a risk assessment or consultation had taken place.

“In addition, there was no record of how and when the decision was made.

“The camera was removed before the end of the inspection.”

When pupils were asked about the CCTV camera in the toilet, they told inspectors they thought it was “an invasion of privacy”.

The boys also said that if they asked questions about sex and relationships they were put in detention.

And some said they felt they could “learn more” about fundamental British values.

An inappropriate book was also found in the library.

The report read: “Leaders do not check with enough rigour that resources to support pupils’ learning are suitable.

“A book was found in the school library which promoted inappropriate views of how girls and women should behave.

“Leaders told inspectors that they were unaware of the book’s presence. However, it was accessible to pupils.”

Hygiene issues were also raised.

Changing rooms and showers were labelled “grimy and disgusting” after mouse droppings and sharp metal were found on the floor.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the school said: “We are currently preparing a formal complaint to Ofsted about the way the inspection was conducted and judgements were made.

“While we accept that there were a few failings affecting the judgement on safeguarding leading to an overall ‘inadequate’ judgement, we have good reason to believe that the report is excessively negative and does not give an accurate picture of our students’ attainment and progress.

“Nor does it give an accurate picture of the overall quality of teaching, and of parents’ views of the school’s performance.”