But their success was short lived. Isil forces surged back into the city in December and overwhelmed the few Syrian soldiers and Shia militia fighters who had been left to guard the city.

Palmyra fell as Syrian regime forces were focused on the offensive to recapture Aleppo, Syria’s largest city.

Khaled al-Homsi, a Syrian activist originally from Palmyra, said there were only around 85 people still living in the city when it fell to Isil last month and they were being now all being held captive.

Speaking from exile in Turkey, he told The Telegraph that Isil did not seem to be destroying monuments since it regained control. “There has been no new destruction,” he said.

Mr al-Homsi added that Russian forces had left weapons, ammunition and equipment behind when they withdrew from the city. The supplies are believed to now be in Isil’s hands.

While Isil’s fighters are under severe pressure in Iraq, where the Iraqi military and allied militias are laying siege to Mosul, they are reasserting themselves in parts of Syria.

Isil fighters are engaged in fierce combat with regime troops in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, where they are trying to take control of one of the government-controlled third of the city. Around 100,000 people live in the regime part of the city and civilians say they fear mass killings if Isil overruns regime forces.

Isil has been laying siege to the regime part of Deir Ezzor for months but it began a fresh offensive on Saturday and has called in reinforcements from the nearby countryside.