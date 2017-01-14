In one strike last week in eastern Mosul eight people were wounded in an attack on a market. The injured were treated in a field clinic set up in a partially destroyed mosque.

“I was shopping with my family when a small Isil plane dropped a grenade on us,” Hussein, 14, said as a medic injected painkillers into his arm as he waited to be treated for a broken bone protruding from his foot.

A wounded man who had been selling fruit and vegetables from a cart also reported seeing the drone drop explosives.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of Isil dropping weapons from a drone,” Iraqi special forces medic Colonel Khalil Jawad said.