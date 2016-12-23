The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has released a video purporting to show two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive.

The video, showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage before being bound and torched, was posted on jihadist websites.

The 19-minute footage was purportedly shot in the ISIL -declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria.

Speaking in Turkish, the killer of the two men verbally attacks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for “destruction to be sowed” in Turkey.

The shock images recall the killing of Maaz al-Kassasbeh, a Jordanian fighter pilot, who was captured by the jihadists when his plane went down in Syria in December 2014, and was later burned alive in a cage.