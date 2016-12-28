“The UK and Israel disagree on settlements but this resolution was harmful to both Israel and the cause of peace in ways that have nothing to do with settlements,” an official said.

“We’re disappointed that a friend and ally such as the UK would take a leading role in formulating and promoting this hostile resolution.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, reportedly decided not to meet with Theresa May at next month’s Davos summit in response to Britain’s vote for the resolution and the UK ambassador in Tel Aviv was summoned on Christmas Day for a dressing down.

While Israel feels comfortable escalating the war of words with the outgoing Obama administration it is more wary of a confrontation with Mrs May, who is a strong supporter of Israel and is likely to be in power for years to come.

But after discovering Britain’s alleged role in steering the resolution, which was first reported by Haaretz, it is possible that Israel will seek further diplomatic retaliation.