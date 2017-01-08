An Israeli intelligence expert plotted to “take down” Sir Alan Duncan, Boris Johnson’s deputy at the Foreign Office, it was alleged.

Footage taken by Al Jazeera at a London restaurant showed Shai Masot telling Maria Strizzolo, an aide to Robert Halfon, an education minister, that Sir Alan, who has been critical of Israel, was in his sights.

He said Sir Alan was causing a “lot of problems”, and he also dismissed Mr Johnson as an “idiot”.

In the footage, which has been obtained the Mail on Sunday, Mr Masot set out the alleged extent of Israel’s participation in British politics.

He told Joan Ryan, a senior Labour MP, that he had obtained more than £1 million to pay for sympathetic party colleagues to visit Israel as he mocked Jeremy Corbyn and what his “weirdo” supporters.

The targeting of Sir Alan took place at at the Aubaine restaurant, directly opposite the Israeli Embassy in Kensington, West London.

Sir Alan incensed Israel in 2014 when he described Israeli settlements on the West Bank as a “wicked cocktail of occupation and illegality, a system akin to apartheid which brought shame on the Israeli government.”

There was also a legacy of ill feeling between Sir Alan and Mr Halfon, the ex-director of Conservative Friends of Israel.

At the meeting, which was filmed secretly, Mr Masot asked if he could give Ms Strizzolo the names of MPs the names of MPs he suggested she took down, which included Sir Alan.