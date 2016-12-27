Israel also said in response to the vote that it was “temporarily limiting” its diplomatic contacts with the countries that voted against it at the UN, including Britain.

It has already recalled ambassadors from Senegal and New Zealand, who sponsored the resolution, and said it would limit diplomatic travel to Israel by foreign leaders. A trip by the prime minister of Ukraine to Israel has already been cancelled in the wake of the vote.

Mr Netanyahu’s domestic political opponents criticised his handling of the diplomatic crisis even as they voiced their own opposition to the UN resolution.

Yair Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, warned of a “dangerous deterioration in Israel’s foreign relations, including with the largest world powers and some of our best friends” and said Mr Netanyahu had engaged in “hysterical behaviour”.