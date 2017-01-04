Military prosecutors debated bringing murder charges against the young soldier but in the end opted to prosecute him for manslaughter.

At his trial, Sgt Azaria claimed he was concerned the injured man might have a suicide vest on but prosecutors said he had already been searched.

The court case has rippled throughout Israeli society, where every year parents send their children into compulsory military service.

Many Right-wing politicians rallied around Sgt Azaria, arguing that he had killed a terrorist in the heat of battle and describing him as “everyone’s soldier”.

Demonstrations were held in support and his picture was plastered on posters and bumper stickers. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, made a phone call to his family in a gesture that was seen as an effort to appease his base.