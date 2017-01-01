TV footage showed armoured police vehicles surrounding the nightspot as ambulances rushed to the scene.

There were reportedly several hundred people in the club, which is among the city’s glitziest nightspots.

Police cordoned off the area about 2 miles away from the nightclub as multiple ambulances rushed to the scene.

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Clause and others as street vendors, Anadolu reported.