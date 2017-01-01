The man opened fire outside the club, killing Ayhan Arik, a travel agent and driver who had ferried tourists to the party, and Mr Yildiz, the young officer who had joined Istanbul’s police force only a year ago was shot in cold blood.

Having finished off the security staff outside the venue, clearing his way inside, the gunman then entered the Reina and began shooting into the crowd, apparently firing at random.

Hearing gunshots, the party-goers tried to flee. In panic, several guests dashed outside onto the terrace and jumped into the Bosphorus, swimming to safety. Inside the club, the gunman continued his rampage for seven interminable minutes, killing at close quarters but managing to escape before security forces arrived and stormed the Reina.

Ambulances racing to the club took some 70 people to hospital, but on the floor, among the glitter and broken glasses, the paramedics also found dozens of bodies.

The Reina was popular with both Istanbul’s moneyed upper class and foreign visitors, a mix reflected in the list of victims: at least 24 foreign nationals, including guests from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, were among the dead.