Don’t go thinking the worst will be over when 2016 ends — terrors await in 2017, especially in the sewer. “It,” based on Stephen King’s nightmare-inducing novel, will creep its way into theaters in September.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared a new photo of actor Bill Skarsgard in full costume as Pennywise:



That is a face even a mother might not love.

Andrés Muschietti is directing the 2017 film, and he previewed Pennywise’s “act” to EW: “Pennywise shows up, he’s front and center, and he does his show. He has an act. So it’s weird all the time, and every little thing implies a further threat.”

Over the summer, Skarsgard teased that “It” is “such an extreme character. Inhumane. It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human. He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates.” EW reported, back in July, that this “It” movie would only adapt part of King’s 1986 novel, following the main characters when they were kids. “A sequel, in which they come home again to battle It a second time as adults, is planned if this first installment is a success.”

“It” is scheduled for release on September 8, 2017.

